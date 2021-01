'Ganguly being well-looked-after': WB Governor talked hospital authorities about Dada's health

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on January 02 said that legendary Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is being well looked after and his situation is improving.

Dhankar informed the media that after getting the news he phoned the hospital authorities and asked about his health.

"The moment I got the news I immediately got in touch with hospital authorities.

He (Sourav Ganguly) is being well looked after and his condition is improving.

He is stable.

I am sure he will be fit and fine," he said.