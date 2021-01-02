Teachers and parents frustrated by last minute closure

Teachers and parents have been frustrated by the last minute announcement that all primary schools in London will now remain closed for at least two weeks.

It comes despite Gavin Williamson telling the House of Commons on Wednesday about his previous plan to keep some of them open when they return from the Christmas break.

There are now calls for the closure to be extended across all primary schools in England to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn