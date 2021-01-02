Sourav Ganguly interacted with us, he is stable: CAB president

Updating media about BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's health condition, who has been hospitalised after suffering mild heart attack, Cricket Association of Bengal president, Avishek Dalmiya, informed that the former Indian skipper interacted with him, and is stable.

"Sourav Ganguly is stable.

He has interacted with us.

CM spoke to me and told me particularly that we must ensure that all players undergo health check up.

We will abide by her suggestion and do whatever is necessary," said Avishek Dalmiya.