'Get Well Soon Dada': Sand artist wishes speedy recovery for Ganguly

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sand art to express his emotions for Sourav Ganguly who was hospitalised after a minor cardiac arrest.

The sand art with message 'Get well soon Dada' has been made at Puri beach by the artist for the former legendary Indian skipper.

Woodlands Hospital's CEO Dr Rupali Basu informed that Ganguly is "doing fine" after undergoing angioplasty.