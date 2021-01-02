Trump calls GA Senate elections 'illegal and invalid'

The balance of power in the Senate comes down to Tuesday’s twin Georgia Senate runoffs - which President Trump is calling ‘illegal and invalid.’ Could he hurt GOP chances?
071620 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
071620 5-630
The balance of power in the Senate comes down to Tuesday’s twin Georgia Senate runoffs - which President Trump is calling ‘illegal and invalid.’ Could he hurt GOP chances?
071620 5-630
The White House violated federal law by withholding security aid approved by lawmakers for Ukraine, a nonpartisan congressional..