Spurs trio condemned by club for breaking coronavirus rules

Tottenham have condemned Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso forbreaking coronavirus rules.

The trio were pictured at a large party over thefestive period, with West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini also in attendance, breachingstrict tier four guidelines.

The photo was circulated on social media andSpurs have reacted angrily, with all three players facing disciplinary action.