Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 74,570

The Government said a further 445 people have died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 74,570.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths whereCovid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additionaldata on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been90,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.