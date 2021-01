Taj Mahal full of crowd on Day 2 of 2021

Massive rush was observed at the famous monument Taj Mahal on the second day of the New Year.

Monument lovers waited for hours to witness the beauty of the memorial.

"People spend their new year in pub, goa and other places.

We wanted to witness the beauty of Taj Mahal, so we came here," said a visitor.

Offline tickets have also been made available at the monument, an official informed.