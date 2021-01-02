Fauci 'Sure' Vaccinations Mandatory, Hospitals And Schools

Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images Institutions like hospitals and possibly schools will mandate that a person receives a COVID-19 vaccination, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted.

"I would not be surprised, as we get into the full scope of [COVID-19] vaccination, that some companies, some hospitals, some organizations might require [COVID-19] vaccination," he said in an interview with Newsweek.

Vaccine rollout has been slower than anticipated.

About 3.5 million doses have been given out since the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines.