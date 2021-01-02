Tottenham trio’s Covid-19 breach was ‘a negative surprise’ – Jose Mourinho
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has expressed his personal disappointment in ErikLamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso for breaking coronavirus rules.The trio were pictured together at a large party during the Christmas periodin a clear breach of Tier 4 rules which are in effect in the capital.