Bitcoin Hits 30K

On Saturday, Bitcoin set a new record.

The price of the digital currency passed $30,000.

Bitcoin has been surging in recent weeks.

Business Insider reports it passing the $20,000 price point a little over two weeks ago.

On Christmas day it edging toward $25,000 Bitcoin has drawn in more interest from institutional and retail investors.

Companies like PayPal added support for cryptocurrency transactions.

Retail investors turned to digital coins as a safe haven (like gold) during the coronavirus pandemic.