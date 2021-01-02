Indore police books comedian Munawar Faruqui for allegedly insulting Hindu deities

Indore police arrested comedian Munawar Faruqui for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making derogatory comments about Hindu deities.

Faruqui was also accused of making disparaging statements about Union Home Minister Amit Shah and of allegedly mocking the kar sevaks who were killed in the Godhra massacre of 2002.

The FIR was filed on the complaint of Eklavya Singh Gaur, the chief of Hindutva group Hind Rakshak Sangathan.

Gaur is the son of Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Malini Gaur.

Eklavya Singh Gaur said, "We came to know about the program of a comedian named Munawar Farooqui.

We reached there The Hindu deities were being mocked there.

We also made a video of him.

We brought them to the police station.

FIRs have been filed against the accused in various sections."