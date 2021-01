Graham Hits McConnell On $2K Payments

On Friday, Sen.

Lindsey Graham urged Congress to seriously consider giving Americans $2,000 checks.

The idea has been rejected by Senate Republicans multiple times.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected increasing stimulus checks.

He said the increase would be "socialism for the rich." Business Insider reports that Graham disagreed with McConnell's characterization.

"Going from $600 to $2,000 doesn't make you a socialist."