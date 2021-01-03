DC vs. Marvel Part I: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture

Join us for the sixth episode of our series "How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture", where we'll be focusing on the epic rivalry between DC and Marvel and how comic book stories became mainstream.

How did we get from panel A to panel Z?

Yeah, seems like a LONG time ago now.

Remember when comic book heroes were for nerds?

Today, superhero mythologies dominate the big and small screen.

In Part I, we'll be covering the 1930s all the way to the 90s.

What was YOUR first comic?