COME AWAY movie (2020)

COME AWAY movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The film depicts the title characters of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Peter Pan as siblings trying to help their parents overcome the death of their eldest son.

Director: Brenda Chapman Writer: Marissa Kate Goodhill Stars: David Oyelowo, Anna Chancellor, Clarke Peters, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Caine, David Gyasi, Derek Jacobi, Angelina Jolie.