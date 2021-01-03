Dog Wears Party Glasses And Wishes Happy New Year

This dog, Captain Journey, wore party glasses and wished a happy new year.
They sat patiently with a sparkly gear on their eyes as their pet parent wished everyone a happy new year on their behalf.
This dog, Captain Journey, wore party glasses and wished a happy new year.
They sat patiently with a sparkly gear on their eyes as their pet parent wished everyone a happy new year on their behalf.
By Jo Ann Cavallo*
Imagine, if you will, someone taking the stage at a heated socialist gathering during a union strike..
The producer discusses the new 5 Billion In Diamonds release, Bond themes, and 30 years since the grunge..