County by county with the latest coronavirus numbers

In oneida county... these are the numbers from last two days.

Six covid related deaths.

641 new positive tests.

58 hundred active cases.

179 people are in the hospital.

In herkimer county -- six covid related deaths in the past 24 hours.

60 new positive tests.

1,017 active cases.

39 people are hospitalized.

In otsego county -- 14 new positive tests.

143 active cases.

22 people are in the hospital.

As happy as so many of us were to say goodbye to 20-20... the harsh