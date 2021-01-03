Opening a restaurant in a pandemic.

Regulations... one local pizza shop just recently opened.

We checked in with them to see how things are going.

2:11:19;29 2:11:22;13 "yesterday was our two- month anniversary."

Nick aquino is the owner of enzo's pizza in herkimer.

He says people always as him... what would make you open a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic?

None 2:11:55;00 - 2:12:07;12 "the herkimer village and support is just outstanding.

People appreciate good food and people like things that are new and we took a shot at it d so fawe've y happy."

He say's he is greatful for all of the support.

But -- the hardest part is that during the pandemic... you never know what is going to happen next.

2:14:38;05 - 2:15:02;19 "it's a struggle, because you have employees who depend on steady hours and steady income, not knowing what's going to happen one day to the next, you have to prepare yourself for that, and i have to prepare my employees and hope that we can get through it.

I feel bad for all of the other businesses who are in the same boat right now, its not an easy thing but we do our best we can to get through it."

Right now, they are only doing pick-up and delivery.

2:12:15;05 - 2:12:28;04 "when we opened the numbers were starting to kind of hold off opening the dinning room and we got a vaccine in motion so people could eat more freely."

He says if things get worse... he has a plan.

2:12:31;19 - 2:12:45;23 "if things continue to spike, our front window we can use as an access window so customers don't even have to come inside, so we're trying to think down the road.

Worst case scenario."

But of course, he says he hoping for the best.

2:12:45;29 - 2:12:52;26 "best case scenario, hopefully the vaccine takes its course and we see the economy start opening up and people enjoying themselves."

> enzo's pizza is on north main street in herkimer.

