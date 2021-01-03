Looking for a Pittsburgh twist on the classic cocktail the Bloody Mary?
2021 Ford Hall of Fans nominee and 412 Fanatic Justin Laveing has a great one for you - The Bloody Myron!
Double Yoi!
Looking for a Pittsburgh twist on the classic cocktail the Bloody Mary?
2021 Ford Hall of Fans nominee and 412 Fanatic Justin Laveing has a great one for you - The Bloody Myron!
Double Yoi!
We close out our first show of 2021 with how some people probably rang it in - with a Bloody Mary, wait, no...we found a Pittsburgh..
We close out our first show of 2021 with how some people probably rang it in - with a Bloody Mary, wait, no...we found a Pittsburgh..