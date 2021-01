I’m thinking I’m going to retire older – Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has revealed he is contemplating staying on in management muchlonger than he originally anticipated.

The Manchester City boss, who turns 50this month, has previously said he was not planning a long career as he hasother interests in life he wishes to pursue.

But after recently extending hiscontract at the Etihad Stadium to the summer of 2023, Guardiola now admits hestill feels retirement is a long way off.