BTS fans support Chico foundation

The LN4 Hand Project provides prosthetic hands for people who need them all over the world.

the "l-n-4" hand project in chico works to provide people with prosthetic hands.

Action news now reporter dani masten shows us how they raisee more money than ever ... despite the pandemic.

Since 2005, the ln4 hand project has been able to provide 57 thousand hands in over 80 countries.

Carissa rystrom/ambassador liaison "it is made of plastic and it has three digits on top and 2 digits on the bottom.

You can see it opens like that and then you just close it.

It really changes lives."

Ambassador for the foundation carissa rystrom tells me though 2020 presented many challenges& they were presented with an unforgettable opportunity from the world- famous k-pop band, bts and their fan base.

Carissa rystrom/ambassador liaison "their fandom, army, votes for each band members birthday.

They vote on a category like a charitable category and this year is for kim tae young which is the band member's name.

The category selected was disabilities."

Army began a 5 day flash fundraiser that began on december 26th for the ln4 hand project raising almost 60 thousand dollars.

Carissa rystrom/ambassador liaison "the popularity and really the deep connection that people feel when they know they can give money and put an actual hand on a person.

That is what i really think drove the success of the fundraiser.

Dani asking question: tell me what it means to you to see this happen for the foundation?

Carissa rystrom/ambassador liaison "well i would say the biggest thing that comes to mind for me and seeing the results of this fundraiser is just seeing people's overwhelming generosity despite a pandemic."

The ln4 project plans to use the money that was raised toward shipping the hands internationally ... and for materials to build the hands themselves.

