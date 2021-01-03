Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Top 20 Monster Hunter Monsters

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 16:16s 0 shares 1 views
Top 20 Monster Hunter Monsters
Top 20 Monster Hunter Monsters

Big thanks to Milla Jovovich and Paul W.

S.

Anderson for sitting down with us and discussing THEIR favorite Monster Hunter monsters!

For this list we'll be delving into the wide bestiary that Capcom has developed in search of monsters we feel are distinctive, creative, and are just badass overall.

Big thanks to Milla Jovovich and Paul W.

S.

Anderson for sitting down with us and discussing THEIR favorite Monster Hunter monsters!

For this list we'll be delving into the wide bestiary that Capcom has developed in search of monsters we feel are distinctive, creative, and are just badass overall.

Our countdown includes Lagiacrus, Alatreon, Gore Magala, Rathalos, Dah’ren Mohran and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Top 10 Video Game Monster Hunters

Top 10 Video Game Monster Hunters

WatchMojo

It’s time to slay some beasts. For this list, we’ll be looking at characters from across the history of video games who spend..

You might like

More coverage