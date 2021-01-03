Top 20 Monster Hunter Monsters

Big thanks to Milla Jovovich and Paul W.
S.
Anderson for sitting down with us and discussing THEIR favorite Monster Hunter monsters!
For this list we'll be delving into the wide bestiary that Capcom has developed in search of monsters we feel are distinctive, creative, and are just badass overall.
Big thanks to Milla Jovovich and Paul W.
S.
Anderson for sitting down with us and discussing THEIR favorite Monster Hunter monsters!
For this list we'll be delving into the wide bestiary that Capcom has developed in search of monsters we feel are distinctive, creative, and are just badass overall.
Our countdown includes Lagiacrus, Alatreon, Gore Magala, Rathalos, Dah’ren Mohran and more!