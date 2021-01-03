WEB: SHOTS FIRED

Monica harkins.

We begin with developing news out of lexington.

### lexington police says its investigating multiple shots fired reports..in one case...police say a woman had a near miss...a bullet grazing her head.

It happened on radcliffe road just after 6:30 tonight.

Investiagtors say a dark colored car fired several shots as they drove by...the woman in another car grazed and taken to the hospital...but she's expected to be okay...they say her kids were not hurt.

The same round of shots also hit a duplex..officers say one side was empty and the two people home on the other side weren't hurt.

Also in lexington police say another dark car..fired rounds on florence avenue about an hour later.

Only an empty pickup truck was hit...they say.

It's not clear if the two were related.

Police say it's continuing to investigate