ONB Class 3rd place game

Bank championship.

The 3rd place game featured host north daviess against the southridge raiders.

Shout out to indiana sports network for the highlights.

1st qtr, jaylen mullen's three is off the mark but ike wolford is there for the offensive board and the put back to get the cougars off on the right foot.

3rd qtr, north daviess down one when the wilson twins hookup for two as luke feeds logan for the bucket.

4th qtr, mullen doing his best russell westbrook with the bounce pass up the floor to wolford the the easy lay in.

And the cougars bounce back from friday night's heartbreaker