Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian named head coach for the Longhorns

Alabama.

We'll megan -- saturday was full of ups and downs for for alabama fans..riding high off last nights win over notre dame -- many fans saw reports that sarkisian was being targeted as texas's new head coach after tom herman was fired today...then additional reports said the offensive coordinator had turned the job down...but around 3:30 this afternoon the school made it official and announced that sark was taking over in austin.

Sarkisian who has been with alabama since 20-19 helped develop a crimson tide offense that is the current fbs leader for consecutive games scoring at least 28 points with 25 -- and rolling out a team this year that had three players finish top five in heisman voting...but even though sark was introduced as the longhorns head coach today he said he's not leaving alabama yet.

"as it's been pretty well documented, i'm gonna stay with alabama here for another week until we get through the national championship game, which i think is the right thing to do.

I made a commitment to coach saban and these players and to see that through in the championship game...and then directly after that, i'll be in austin and we will go to work."

Definetely some bittersweet news for bama fans tonight -- but at least they can breathe a sigh of relief as the team sets its sight on the eighth national championship appearance under nick saban.;