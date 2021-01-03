Snider's McCullough Makes Commitment to The Cumberlands Official

Former Snider football standout Jonathon McCullough made his commitment to The University of The Cumberlands official on Saturday.

That's where former snider football standout jonathan mccullough signed his letter of intent on saturday..the 6'3" safety will play his college ball at the univeristy of the cumberlands..as a senior at snider, mccullough racked up 38 toal tackles on his way to earning honorable mention all-sac honors... congrats to jonathon...you'll be able to find his full interview on w-f-f-t dot com..

