Group Of GOP Senators Demand Audit Of Election Results

Eighteen days away from President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, there's a new Republican effort to dispute Biden's win.
A group of GOP senators is now demanding an audit of the election results; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will spearhead a drive by nearly a dozen Republican senators to challenge President-elect..
Georgia Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock responds to the news that nearly a dozen Republican senators and senators-elect say..