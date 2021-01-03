USI Alums Tie The Knot Drive-In Style

Drivers--- handing out treats.

A tri-state couple is tying the knot---in a unique way--- during this pandemic... william brokus and ashley wright---have been together for a few years now.... earlier today-- the couple--- held a socially distanced--- drive-in ceremony at burdette park.... the couple says they are happy they were able to find a*safe way to make sure everyone could be a part of their special day.... "i mean we have close family members that aren't going to be here because of covid -- one particular -- he's got covid.

They were supposed to play part in the wedding -- so there is a lot of aggravation behind this.

And that was the hardest thing to get passed -- her and i worked together in order to get this done."

The couple also had to cancel their reception---and their cruise....... their hope--is to hold one later this year---when it's possibly safer.