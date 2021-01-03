Indian drug regulator gives final approval to Covidshield & Covaxin Covid-19 vaccines| Oneindia News

The Drugs Controller General of India on Sunday formally announced the final approval for Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin against the coronavirus disease for emergency use.

The Drug Controller General of India VG Somani said both firms submitted data on their trial runs and both have been granted permission for restricted use.

The subject expert committee had recommended Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as Covishield, for emergency use and Covaxin for restricted use.

