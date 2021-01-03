Mexican doctor admitted to ICU after receiving Pfizer vaccine | Oneindia News

A 32-year-old female doctor who was hospitalized after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico.

The doctor, whose name has not been released, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a public hospital after she experienced seizures, difficulty breathing and a skin rash.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the initial diagnosis is encephalomyelitis which is an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

The country began distributing the first round of COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers on Dec.

24.

