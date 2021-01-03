Puri's Jagannatha Temple reopens for devotees from across India

Famous Jagannatha Temple opened for devotees from across India and other parts of the Odisha from January 3 in Odisha's Puri amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the darshan of deities.

The temple administration has made compulsory checking of body temperature during entrance.

Devotees will have to carry negative COVID-19 report and Aadhaar card while visiting the temple.

Speaking to ANI, SP of Puri, Dr Kanwar Vishal Singh said, "We have deployed police personnel.

People are aware of SOPs given by administration and are following it."