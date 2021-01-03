India gets Covid-19 vaccines Covidshield and Covaxin: When will vaccination begin?| Oneindia News

The Drugs Controller General of India on Sunday formally announced the final approval for Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin against the coronavirus disease for emergency use.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said in a report that at least four types of coronavirus variants are circulating the globe since the first case of the infection was reported in Wuhan, China way back in November 2019.

Mexican authorities are studying the case of a 32-year-old female doctor who was hospitalized after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.Former India captain and BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly is stable and had a light dinner hours after undergoing coronary angioplasty on Saturday at a private hospital in Kolkata.

