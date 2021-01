Heavy rains lead to water-logging in parts of Gurugram

After heavy rainfall in Haryana's Gurugram on January 03, water-logging was observed in some parts of the city.

Pataudi road and some areas of Sector 10 received heavy rainfall on Sunday.

IMD had also predicted wet spell over Northwest and adjoining Central India during Jan 03 to Jan 06, 2021 and abatement of cold wave and cold day conditions in Northwest India from January 03.