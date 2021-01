Great day for country: Dr Randeep Guleria over approval of SII, Bharat Biotech vaccines

AIIMS Delhi Director, Dr Randeep Guleria expressed happiness after vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech were granted permission for restricted use in emergency situation.

"It's a great day for our country and it's a very good way to start the New Year.

Both the vaccines are made in India.

They are cost-effective and easy to administer.

We should, in a very short period, start rolling out vaccine," said Dr Randeep Guleria.