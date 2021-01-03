Jeremy Clarkson reveals 'scary' coronavirus battle at Christmas

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he had a “scary” experience fighting coronavirusover Christmas.
The Grand Tour host, 60, still does not know if he has fullyrecovered.
He said as a "60 and fat" former heavy smoker he feared he mightdie.
Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he had a “scary” experience fighting coronavirusover Christmas.
The Grand Tour host, 60, still does not know if he has fullyrecovered.
He said as a "60 and fat" former heavy smoker he feared he mightdie.
"We keep being told that we know a great deal about Covid, but what I've learnt over the past 10 days is we don't.
Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he spent Christmas battling the coronavirus.