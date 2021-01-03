Snowfall blocks Jammu and Srinagar National Highway in J-K's Ramban
Snowfall blocks Jammu and Srinagar National Highway in J-K's Ramban

With heavy snowfall in Ramban, normal life in the district faced disruption.

Higher range turned milky white following snowfall.

Jawahar Tunnel has been blocked due to the snow.

However, the work of removing the blockade is in progress.