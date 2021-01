17 dead in Ghaziabad roof collapse incident

Anita C Meshram, Divisional Commissioner, Meerut on Muradnagar roof collapse incident in Ghaziabad informed that 17 people have died in the tragic incident so far.

She said, "17 people have died so far while 38 people have been rescued after a shed collapsed in Muradnagar.

We have started a probe and we'll take strict action against those found guilty."