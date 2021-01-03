Top 21 Anime Moments of Each Year (2000 - 2020)

Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime scenes that defined each year.

They're the moments that made up two decades of anime magic.

They're the moments that made up two decades of anime magic.

Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime scenes that defined each year, as seen in series such as "Hunter x Hunter", "One Piece", "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure", "Naruto", "Attack on Titan", "Pokemon", and more!