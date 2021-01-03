Covid vaccine: Impotency fear to 'premature' approval, Opposition slams govt

On the day that the Drug Controller General of India announced the approval of two vaccines for Covid-19, a war of words between the government and the Opposition intensified.

Congress leaders also raised questions after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

While Shashi Tharoor said that made-in-India Covaxin's approval was 'premature', Jairam Ramesh said protocols on phase 3 trials were modified for the same.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had said that he doesn't trust 'BJP's vaccine'.

Union minister Hardeep Puri, and Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra countered the opposition.

