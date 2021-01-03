Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, January 3, 2021

Top 10 Times Movie Villains Went Beast Mode

Credit: WatchMojo 14:34s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Times Movie Villains Went Beast Mode
Top 10 Times Movie Villains Went Beast Mode

These baddies are not to be trifled with!

For this list, we’ll be looking at times when movie villains either powered up, leveled up their evil, or literally transformed into something more powerful.

These baddies are not to be trifled with!

For this list, we’ll be looking at times when movie villains either powered up, leveled up their evil, or literally transformed into something more powerful.

Our countdown includes “The Dark Knight Rises”, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, “Thor: Ragnarok”, and more!

Related News coverage

You might like

More coverage