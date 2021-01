Watch: Building roof collapses in UP's Ghaziabad, many trapped under debris

The roof of a building reportedly collapsed amid heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on January 3.

Many people were trapped under the rubble with police, fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force teams working to rescue them.

DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said that although an exact number of people trapped wasn't known, rescue teams wouldn't stop until everyone was extricated.

