Bharat Biotech vaccine could've advantage over others on new strain, hopes ICMR DG

Director General of ICMR, Dr. Balram Bhargava, said that indigenously developed Bharat Biotech vaccine might have some advantages over other vaccines on the new strain of COVID that was found in UK.

He said, "NIV scientists have successfully isolated the new virus strain and this will be tested against different vaccines.

We hope potentially Bharat Biotech vaccine will have some advantages over other vaccines on this new strain because it is a whole virus." "New virus variant which is now more than 60% infective and creating havoc in the UK is worrisome.

There are 29 patients in India with the same variant for which we should be cautious.

We have been able to isolate the new virus very soon," added Dr. Balram Bhargava.