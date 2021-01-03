6:30 pm Blood donor

To give to others in 20-21.

Every other weekend for the last 13 years hes gone to a local blood center to pay it forward with blood platets.

Abc 36's danielle saitta joins us live outside the kentucky blood center in lexington danielle...you spoke with gary justice today..

He's been donating for more than a decade...that's got to be a lot of blood.

### monica, as of this morning, justice told me he gave his 171-st donation and he tells me he feels even more inclined to give with organizations like the kentucky blood center since 2007---gary justice has been giving the gift of life in the form of blood donations.

He tells me growing up he was motivated by his parents who encouraged him to give to others both his parents battled cancer and were often in need of blood donations after their passing...justice wanted to honor them some how...so..every 14 days on a saturday morning he gives enough blood to help 9 patients per donation.

And he tells me covid-19 hasn't stopped him from helping people like his parents.

Gary: it's kind of increased my willingness to give even more in this time because the blood centers they're experiencing shortages.

Typically they get a lot of blood donations from blood drives with schools or businesses that are canceled now due to the covid-19 protocals so now it's sparked my fire even more to make sure i'm there every 14 days so i can help somebody else out."

Justice tells me the blood he donates typically goes to cancer and trauma patients.

His goal for 2021 is to donate 24 times this year, a note for people back home....keep in mind he's donating platets so it allows him to donate more often than a regular donation..

Coming up tonight at 11...we hear more about his journey.

Live in lexington danielle saitta, back to you monica.

####### georgetown police assistant police