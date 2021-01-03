Shruti Haasan, Pulkit Samrat spotted at Mumbai airport

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at Mumbai airport on January 03.

Shruti Haasan, who has worked both in Mumbai and in South industry, was spotted at the airport with film director Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Shruti will be seen in upcoming movie with superstar Pawan Kalyan in 'Vakeel Saab'.

Pulkit Samrat was also spotted at the airport showing his new ripped body.

Pulkit was recently applauded for his action-drama movie 'Taish' which was released on Zee5.

All the B-town people were seen donning face masks in pandemic time.