Golf Booming Because Pandemic

(CNN) The pandemic has popularized a lot of unexpected activities.

Remember when everyone was doing puzzles and baking bread?

Thanks to social distancing, the sport of golf has seen a resurgence, too.

At the beginning of 2020, golf courses were seeing business as usual.

There was no big nationwide increase in the number of rounds of golf played, according to data from Golf DataTech.

There was no indication that this would be the biggest year yet for the recreational sport.

But when everything came to a standstill because of the pandemic, things changed.