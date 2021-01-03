Princess Diana Royal Motherhood

In The Crown season 4, Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) takes center stage for the first time in the lavish dramatization of the inner workings of the royal family.

While the series focuses on the courtship of Prince Charles and then-Lady Diana Spencer and the ultimate breakdown of the Wales's marriage, viewers do get a glimpse into what drove Princess Diana’s life: motherhood.

And while the 10-episode season draws on historical truth for its portrayal of the royal family, it's important to remember that, as creator Peter Morgan has pointed out, the series is not a documentary and many of the scenes are reimagined for dramatic effect.