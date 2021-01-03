Inflatable Christmas Costume Spread Coronavirus, California Hospital

Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram/Getty Images Forty-three hospital employees at Kaiser Permanente San Jose tested positive for COVID-19 from December 27 to January 1.

The outbreak occurred after an emergency room employee briefly wore an inflatable costume to work on Christmas.

The costume's fan may have splayed infectious particles across the emergency department.

A well-meaning gesture at a California hospital may have backfired this Christmas: To celebrate the holiday, an emergency room employee at Kaiser Permanente San Jose briefly wore an inflatable costume to work on December 25.