Hamblin: Dire Covid-19 stats are an 'ineffective motivator'

Brian Stelter asks Dr. James Hamblin about a growing numbness about the Covid-19 death toll in America.

Hamblin says the data sets “are proving to be an ineffective motivator to some people, to continue caring and continue taking the actions that are needed in order to stop this pandemic.” Juliette Kayyem also discusses the “split-screen” nature of the pandemic.