WaPo: In call, Trump demands Georgia officials 'find' votes to tilt election

President Donald Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes to overturn the election results after his loss to President-elect Biden, according to an audio recording of a phone call obtained by The Washington Post.

The White House declined to comment to CNN.

CNN has reached out to Raffensperger.

The Post’s Amy Gardner joins CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield to discuss.