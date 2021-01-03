15-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Beating His Mother To Death At McKinney Home

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly beat his mother to death at their home in McKinney, police said.
Katie Johnston reports.
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly beat his mother to death at their home in McKinney, police said.
Katie Johnston reports.
A family is mourning after a homicide in Walled Lake, involving a 50-year-old man stabbed to death at his own home.
[NFA] The death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 since the start of the outbreak in the United States on Monday, as help began to..